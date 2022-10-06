Patriots Sued by Fan Over Tom Brady Autographed American Flag

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are being sued by a fan who claims they ruined an American flag autographed by Tom Brady.

Per the lawsuit obtained by TMZ Sports, Daniel Vitale said he acquired the flag signed by the seven-time Super Bowl champion in early 2020 and at some point last year he reached out to the Pro Football Hall of Fame to gauge their interest in displaying it.

According to the suit, the HOF said it did after Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick retired.

"The HOF, according to Vitale, suggested he reach out to the Patriots Hall of Fame at Gillette Stadium to gauge its interest in the flag in the meantime," TMZ wrote. "Vitale claims in his suit that the Pats HOF wanted it—and officials there promised him it would be 'curated to the highest standard.'"

Vitale said he gave the Patriots the flag and it was displayed under the jersey worn during Super Bowl 49, but when he sought to get it back earlier this year when Brady was considering retirement, he said the "autograph had faded due to what he claims is the way the HOF improperly displayed the piece."

Per the lawsuit, Vitale is seeking damages for his claim that the value of the flag has potentially decreased by more than $1 million.

According to Vitale, the flag was flown at New England's previous home, Foxboro Stadium, during a 2001 game against the Miami Dolphins and Brady signed it a few years later.

The 2001 season was Brady's first year as the Patriots' starting quarterback. He replaced an injured Drew Bledsoe in a Week 2 game against the New York Jets. New England went on to win six Super Bowl titles and nine AFC championships from 2001-19 with Brady under center.