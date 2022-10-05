Clemson DBs Fred Davis II, Malcolm Greene Sued Over 2021 Car Crash

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

U.S. postal worker Karen Alvarez filed a lawsuit against Clemson defensive backs Malcolm Greene and Fred Davis II after Davis crashed into her mail truck in July 2021.

The lawsuit filed in Pickens County (South Carolina) Common Pleas Court alleges Green and Davis were racing their vehicles at over 100 miles per hour at the time of the crash, per the Associated Press. Alvarez said she suffered fractures in her “skull, spine, pelvis, rib and clavicle, from which she continues to suffer, and upon information and belief, will continue to suffer in the future."

The lawsuit asks for unspecified damages.

Davis was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving by Clemson police. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said Davis' punishment was handled internally ahead of last season.

"This willful and wanton action severely limited his ability to navigate safely through traffic and caused Davis to lose control of his vehicle prior to the collision," Clemson police said in a statement at the time. "The injuries the mail carrier sustained in this crash are severe and will require months or longer for recovery."

Davis has appeared in all five Clemson games this season, recording 14 tackles and two passes defended.

Greene has recorded five tackles and one interception in three appearances this season.