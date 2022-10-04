USA Curling Backs Ceo Jeff Plush amid Report of Systemic Abuse, Misconduct in NWSL

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Lifetime

USA Curling CEO Jeff Plush is under fire after a United States Soccer Federation independent investigation into "allegations of past abusive behavior and sexual misconduct in women’s professional soccer" found that the former NWSL commissioner did not take appropriate action when confronted with player reports of abuse during his tenure running the league.

In light of the report, the USA Curling Board of Directors released a statement backing its CEO, saying that he "acted in accordance with prioritizing the safety of athletes" when he oversaw the NWSL from 2014-2017.

The statement read, in part:

"Through internal and external review procedures, the Board conducted an independent investigation to ensure that former commissioner of the National Women’s Soccer League and current Chief Executive Officer of USA Curling, Jeff Plush, acted in accordance with prioritizing the safety of athletes—which was found to be the case.

"The Board called a special session on October 3, 2022, following the release of US Soccer’s independent investigation. This convening was called for the sole purpose of thorough review and discussion regarding the current investigative report. The Board will navigate forward in a way that reviews fact and prioritizes safety for all."

Former U.S. deputy attorney general Sally Q. Yates led the investigation, and she summarized her conclusions as follows in the report:

"Our investigation has revealed a league in which abuse and misconduct—verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct—had become systemic, spanning multiple teams, coaches, and victims. Abuse in the NWSL is rooted in a deeper culture in women’s soccer, beginning in youth leagues, that normalizes verbally abusive coaching and blurs boundaries between coaches and players."

Nancy Armour of USA Today summarized the findings against Plush, who did not respond to requests for an interview as part of the U.S. Soccer Federation investigation:

"USA Curling’s CEO is Jeff Plush, who was the NWSL’s commissioner from 2014 to 2017. During that time, several players alerted the league and U.S. Soccer to abuse by their coaches, including verbal tirades, retaliation, sexual harassment and sexual coercion. There often was no punishment and, in the instances where there were repercussions, coaches were allowed to move to other teams without anyone at the league or federation raising an alarm."

Most specifically, the report alleges that Plush was made aware of allegations of sexual harassment and coercion against then-Portland Thorns coach Paul Riley. Portland Thorns player Mana Shim notably reported her allegations directly to Plush, who forwarded an email to U.S. Soccer about the matter.

However, the league never took action against Riley, who eventually landed another head coaching job in the league with the Western New York Flash (now North Carolina Courage) from 2016-21. Riley was fired in 2021 shortly after Meg Linehan of The Athletic released a report detailing allegations against the coach from multiple players on different teams.

Plush was named USA Curling's CEO on Feb. 5, 2020.