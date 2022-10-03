Lake Erie Fishing Tournament Being Investigated by Authorities Over Alleged Cheating

James MacDonald/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into the cheating scandal at a Lake Erie fishing tournament that has gained traction nationwide.

"I take all crime seriously, including attempted felony theft at a fishing tournament," Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley said, per the Associated Press' Mark Gillispie. "These individuals will be held accountable."

A video circulated Saturday that showed Jason Fischer, director of the Lake Erie Walleye Trail fishing tournament, cutting open fish caught by Jacob Runyan and Chase Cominsky and discovering lead weights. Other anglers can be heard voicing their displeasure and asking whether the cheating has been happening at previous events. (warning: video contains profanity):

Fischer told CNN's Zoe Sottile he thought something was amiss when Runyan and Cominsky's haul was far heavier than he expected.

"I thought, there's just no way," he said. "... I physically felt the fish, I could feel hard objects inside the fish."

Runyan and Cominsky would've earned $28,760 if they hadn't been disqualified, and now they could be facing far more significant consequences.

Stephanie O'Grady, a spokeswoman for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, confirmed to the Washington Post's Jonathan Edwards that wildlife officers took evidence from the site to share with local prosecutors.

The extent of the potential legal penalties is unclear.