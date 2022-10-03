US Soccer Report: NWSL Had 'Systemic' Culture of Sexual Misconduct, Emotional Abuse

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The United States Soccer Federation released the findings of its independent investigation into allegations of abuse and sexual misconduct within women's professional soccer in the U.S.

Sally Q. Yates of the King & Spalding law firm summarized her findings in the full report:

"Our investigation has revealed a league in which abuse and misconduct—verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct—had become systemic, spanning multiple teams, coaches, and victims. Abuse in the NWSL is rooted in a deeper culture in women’s soccer, beginning in youth leagues, that normalizes verbally abusive coaching and blurs boundaries between coaches and players."

U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone provided a statement upon the conclusion of the investigation:

"This investigation’s findings are heartbreaking and deeply troubling. The abuse described is inexcusable and has no place on any playing field, in any training facility or workplace. As the national governing body for our sport, U.S. Soccer is fully committed to doing everything in its power to ensure that all players – at all levels – have a safe and respectful place to learn, grow and compete. We are taking the immediate action that we can today, and will convene leaders in soccer at all levels across the country to collaborate on the recommendations so we can create meaningful, long-lasting change throughout the soccer ecosystem."

U.S. Soccer announced exactly one year ago Yates would helm an independent investigation. The step came after multiple reports detailing allegations of mistreatment toward players, sexual misconduct, and hostile workplaces.

The extent to which the federation addressed allegations of impropriety came under the microscope as well.

U.S. women's national team star Christen Press told the Washington Post's Molly Hensley-Clancy last November she approached then-president Sunil Gulati about a "toxic environment" generated by Rory Dames, her coach with the Chicago Red Stars, in 2018.

Press contended that Gulati "dismissed her concerns" and attempted to normalize Dames' treatment of players.

While not citing that example specifically, Yates alluded to how players were routinely subjected to behavior that crossed the line:

"The verbal and emotional abuse players describe in the NWSL is not merely 'tough' coaching. [...] In well over 200 interviews, we heard report after report of relentless, degrading tirades; manipulation that was about power, not improving performance; and retaliation against those who attempted to come forward. Even more disturbing were the stories of sexual misconduct. Players described a pattern of sexually charged comments, unwanted sexual advances and sexual touching, and coercive sexual intercourse."

Yates proceeded to detail the structural issues within the NWSL that were apparent from its founding in 2012. She wrote how the league launched without "the most basic of workplace protections" and "gave little thought or attention to basic player protections" in service of maintaining its general existence.

"Without basic protections in place, what followed, almost inevitably, was the systemic abuse of players," Yates wrote.

She also laid out how U.S. Soccer and the NWSL when approached with issues from players "either minimized the reports—claiming players were trying to kill the League, or that a coach was 'put in a bad position'—or they ignored them entirely."

Former Portland Thorns and North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley was cited in the report, both for his alleged behavior and how he was enabled by those in a position of power.

Despite being fired from the Thorns following allegations of sexual harassment toward one of his players, Riley continued to coach in the NWSL.

"Riley’s sexual misconduct was considered by many to be an 'open secret' in the League," per Yates. "Witnesses from each part of the professional landscape—players, a coach, an owner, an assistant general manager—recalled hearing stories about his 'relationships' with specific players, or just generally that Riley 'sleeps with his players.'"

In general, Yates discovered that allowing three organizations (the NWSL, U.S. Soccer and SafeSport) to oversee player safety issues presented a problem because each governing body would pass the buck when it mattered.

The future of the NWSL was wielded as a way to dissuade players from coming forward as well:

"Players were also repeatedly enlisted in the effort to keep the League afloat by protecting it from scandal and were told to be grateful that they had an opportunity to play professional soccer at all. The threat of team or league failure was acute and persistent. [...] Players reported being told by Federation leadership and certain team owners that the League was not commercially successful enough to warrant further financial investment, and that the only way to ensure the League’s survival was for players to support the League."

Players also feared retaliation if they brought allegations to the necessary parties. According to Yates, members of the Red Stars recalled Dames and major team owner Arnim Whisler trading or waiving those who spoke out.

Yates' investigation found the systemic failings extended beyond the NWSL and were part of the larger women's soccer ecosystem.

"During the course of our investigation, we confronted multiple historical reports of verbal and sexual abuse of youth soccer players," she wrote. "Players also told us that their experiences of verbal abuse and blurred relationships with coaches in youth soccer impacted their ability to discern what was out of bounds in the NWSL."

In addition to the steps it has already taken in the wake of the multiple scandals, the federation is creating an Office of Participant Safety, which will enforce its conduct policies and oversee any reporting. There will also be a uniform minimum standard with background checks for those affiliated with U.S. Soccer at every level.

U.S. Soccer also plans to publicize information using SafeSport's Centralized Disciplinary Database when someone is disciplined for a violation.