Report: Dolphins' Christian Wilkins Denies Grabbing Bills' Josh Allen Near Groin

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is appealing his $13,261 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct after allegedly grabbing near the groin of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen last week.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Wilkins denies the allegation that led to the fine. Allen and Wilkins were involved in a skirmish during the fourth quarter of the Dolphins' 21-19 win over their division rival last week, resulting in a 15-yard penalty for Buffalo when Allen ripped off Wilkins' helmet.

While Allen was penalized on the field, the NFL did not issue him a fine, indicating an investigation found Wilkins' initial transgression caused the fracas.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok