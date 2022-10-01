At Least 125 Fans, 2 Police Offers Confirmed Dead in Riots at Indonesian Soccer Game

Visionhaus

Two police officers and at least 125 fans were killed Saturday after riots broke out following an Indonesian league soccer match in Malang Regency, East Java, according to the Associated Press.

At least 300 people were taken to local hospitals.

"More than 120 people died, they died of chaos, overcrowding, trampling and suffocation," said Wiyanto Wijoyo, the head of the Malang Regency health office, per the Guardian's David Connett.

According to Connett, Persebaya Surabaya earned a 3-2 victory over Arema. Arema supporters then reportedly rushed onto the pitch after the match.

Citing a report from the Times of Indonesia, Damien Cave of the New York Times wrote how "security officers tried to keep the crowd at bay by hitting and kicking supporters" and used tear gas.

Per Connett, the police response "[caused] panic among supporters at the Kanjuruhan Stadium."

The AP provided more information: "Hundreds of people ran to an exit gate in an effort to avoid the tear gas. Some suffocated in the chaos and others were trampled, killing 34 almost instantly."

The Indonesian league has already suspended play for one week, and the country's soccer association, the PSSI, plans to investigate the matter.

Saturday's events are part of what has been a larger problem, though. David Lipson of ABC in Australia wrote in February 2019 how at least 74 people had died in Indonesia in "football-related violence" since 1994.

Fajar Junaedi, an Indonesian professor who studies the sport, told Vice in September 2018 that he thought disorganization within the necessary governing bodies was partially to blame.

"The main factor is that the officials employ poor procedures and management," he said. "Both the organizing committee and the security officers don’t comply to the regulations. This has been a major problem for years."