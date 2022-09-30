Police Video Released of Fan Arrested for Throwing Bottle at Browns' Jimmy Haslam

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Video has been released showing the fan who threw a bottle at Cleveland Browns managing and principal partner Jimmy Haslam being taken into custody by police.

In the footage obtained by TMZ Sports, the fan can be heard asking the officer if he is "going to jail for a while."

The incident occurred late in the fourth quarter of Cleveland's Week 2 game against the New York Jets on Sept. 18. Haslam was on the field and walking toward the locker room when a bottle hit him in the leg.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Browns identified the fan and planned to ban him.

The suspect "appeared to be intoxicated," per a report from the Cleveland Division of Police (h/t Pelissero). He was charged with misdemeanor assault, failure to comply with a lawful order and disorderly conduct.

TMZ reported police documents stated the suspect failed to stop when authorities tried to detain him.

The Jets scored 17 points in the fourth quarter, including 14 in the final 82 seconds, to earn a 31-30 victory over the Browns.