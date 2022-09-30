Ex-NFL RB Marcus Dupree Denies Alleged Role in Welfare Fraud Case Linked to Favre

SetNumber: X27722

Former NFL running back Marcus Dupree has denied allegations he was involved in the welfare fraud case linked to Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre.

In an interview with ESPN's John Barr, Dupree said he doesn't "appreciate being lumped into something like I took money" because he "worked too hard on my reputation to do the right thing and be the right person and I don't like what's going on."

Dupree and Favre are among several athletes sued for welfare fraud by the state of Mississippi. The lawsuit alleges the defendants squandered more than $20 million in welfare funds that had been designated for the poorest citizens in the state.

Per The Athletic's Larry Holder and Daniel Kaplan, Dupree is accused of buying a house with a pool and a horse farm with the funds he's alleged to have received.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.