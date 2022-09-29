PGA Tour Says LIV Induced Contract Breaches with 'Astronomical' Money in New Lawsuit

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

A PGA Tour countersuit filed against LIV Golf on Wednesday alleges the rival league urged players to breach their contracts in a battle for top talent.

ESPN's Mark Schalch reported Thursday the PGA Tour's legal filing, which is a response to LIV Golf's antitrust allegations, states LIV offered players "astronomical sums of money to induce them to breach their contracts with the Tour in an effort to use the LIV Players and the game of golf to sportswash the recent history of Saudi atrocities and to further the Saudi Public Investment Fund's Vision 2030 initiatives."

The lawsuit also alleged deals offered by LIV, which is financially backed by Saudi Arabia, "impose contractual restrictions on the LIV players more onerous in scope and duration than any of the Tour regulations they challenge," per Schlabach.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.