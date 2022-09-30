Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Stretchered Off, Taken to Hospital with Head, Neck Injuries

Tua Tagovailoa (Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field during the second quarter of Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals with head and neck injuries after taking a sack, the team announced.

Tagovailoa is conscious with movement in all of his extremities and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.

According to Prime Video play-by-play announcer Al Michaels, the broadcast's medical expert informed the booth Tagovailoa's fingers moving into a "fencing" position after the hit was a "neurological response to head trauma."

The 2020 first-round pick is in the midst of a breakout season highlighted by a six-touchdown performance against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. He entered Thursday ranked first in ESPN's Total QBR (82.8) after rating 18th in that metric (55.7) last year.

Tagovailoa suffered back and ankle injuries during the Dolphins' Week 3 win over the Buffalo Bills, and the NFL Players Association also launched an investigation to determine whether concussion protocols were properly enforced after he returned to that game following a halftime evaluation of a head injury.

The 24-year-old Hawai'i native missed four games in 2021 while recovering from a rib injury.

Teddy Bridgewater will lead the Miami offense with Tagovailoa sidelined.