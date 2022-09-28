Fan Arrested on Assault Charge After Altercation With Nationals Usher Caught on Video

G Fiume/Getty Images

A fan was charged with simple assault following an altercation with an usher at Nationals Park on Tuesday, according to TMZ Sports.

A fan shared a video of a man arguing with an usher in an aisle of the stadium. Another stadium employee arrives to escort the man away. After walking up a few steps, the man stops and thrusts his arm into the usher's face.

Per TMZ Sports, the usher was bleeding from his right hand as a result of the skirmish but declined to receive any additional medical treatment after being looked at.

Neither local police nor the Nationals provided a comment on the matter. It's also unknown whether the team has levied any punishment against the man.

Earlier this season, the organization banned two fans from Nationals Park for five years after they made inappropriate comments toward Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras.

Washington suffered an 8-2 defeat to the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday to fall to 53-101 on the season. Atlanta scored eight unanswered runs following an RBI double by Luke Voit and a solo home run by Victor Robles, which gave the Nats a 2-0 lead by the second inning.

The attendance was 23,281.