Brazil National Team Subject to Racist Abuse During Friendly vs. Tunisia in Paris

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

The Brazilian men's national soccer team was subject to racist abuse during Tuesday's friendly match against Tunisia in Paris at the Parc des Princes.

While Brazilian players were celebrating a goal by Richarlison, who is Black, in a 5-1 win over Tunisia, a banana was thrown their way from the crowd, according to ESPN. Stadium security was unable to identify the person that threw the banana.

A water bottle and another object were also thrown toward the players, per ESPN.

Richarlison's goal gave Brazil a 2-1 lead in the 19th minute.

The Brazilian soccer federation condemned the incident in a statement, writing that it "vehemently repudiates yet another episode of racism in football," per The Athletic's James Horncastle.

"The punishments for these actions need to be more severe," Brazilian soccer federation president Ednaldo Rodrigues said.

Vinicius Junior, who plays for the Brazilian national team, was also subject to racist abuse while playing for Real Madrid in a match against Atletico Madrid on Sept. 18. Fans could be heard yelling, "Vinicius, you are a monkey, you are monkey" in a video posted to social media.

Before Tuesday's match, the Brazilian national team posed in front of a sign that said, "Without our Black players, we wouldn't have stars on our shirt," in reference to the team's five World Cup wins.

Tuesday's match was Brazil's final tune-up before the World Cup in Qatar in November. They will open play against Serbia in Group G on Nov. 24. Switzerland and Cameroon are also in Group G.