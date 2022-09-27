2 Bishop Amat HSFB Players Allege Damien HS Coaches Assaulted Them at Game

Jeff Fusco/Getty Images for Reebok

Two football players at Bishop Amat High School in La Puente, California, alleged they were assaulted by coaches from another school.

Jesse Ramos told Fred Robledo of the San Gabriel Valley Tribune that his son, Adrian Ramos, got into an altercation with the Damien High School football head coach and another assistant coach after their game Friday. The 19-year-old student allegedly had his helmet ripped off and ended up with a bruise under his eye.

A second student also filed a police report, per Melissa Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times.

"A 19-year-old Bishop Amat student alleges two subjects battered him, and at least one of the subjects involved is a Damien High School Football Team coach," La Verne Police Chief Colleen Flores said in a statement. "The La Verne Police Department is actively investigating the incident, and no further details are available at this time."

Damien head coach Matt Bechtel has been placed on administrative leave while the archdiocese of Los Angeles conducts an internal investigation into the incident.

According to Hernandez, the altercation began following Friday night's rivalry game between the teams. Bishop Amat head coach Steve Hagerty allegedly refused to shake Bechtel's hand after the game, and Bechtel confronted him. Players and coaches from both teams soon got invovled.

Bishop Amat won the game 35-7.