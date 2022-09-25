Georgia DB Javon Bullard Arrested on 7 Misdemeanor Charges Including DUI

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Javon Bullard was arrested Sunday morning by the university's police department on seven misdemeanor charges, according to Jordan D. Hill of 247Sports.

Driving under the influence is among the charges, per Hill.

Bullard was booked into Athens-Clarke County jail at 4:57 a.m. Sunday after being arrested by UGA police. The arrest came just hours after Georgia's 39-22 win over Kent State. He was released at 8:30 a.m. on $4,250 worth of bonds.

The Athens-Clarke County’s online jail log (h/t 247Sports) lists "license to be carried and exhibited on demand; improper turning; furnishing, purchasing, and possession of alcoholic beverages as a person under 21 years old; failure to maintain lane/improper driving on road; not using lighted headlights and other lights when required; and physically holding or supporting — with any part of his body — a wireless device," as the other charges Bullard is facing.

Bullard committed to Georgia as a three-star prospect in the 2021 class out of Baldwin High School in Milledgeville, Georgia. In six games as a freshman, he posted 12 tackles.

The 5'11", 180-pound sophomore defensive back earned Georgia's starting nickelback position entering Week 1 this season. Through four games, he has posted seven tackles and one pass breakup.

UGA officials have not commented on Bullard's arrest, and his status with the football program moving forward is unclear.

The Bulldogs, ranked No. 1 in the nation, are 4-0 on the season following wins over Kent State, Oregon, Samford and South Carolina. They are set to face unranked Missouri next weekend.