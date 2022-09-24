Jake Paul Sued by Eddie Hearn over Allegations of Fixed Boxing Matches

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Eddie Hearn and his company, Matchroom Boxing, are suing Jake Paul for defamation, claiming the YouTube star-turned-boxer damaged their reputation in a recent interview.

The lawsuit states that Paul "made outrageously false and baseless allegations" when he accused Hearn of paying off judge Glenn Feldman in a bout between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua in August, per TMZ Sports.

Joshua lost by split decision.

"Glenn Feldman shows up in Saudi and scores Anthony Joshua to win the fight when everyone who watched the fight said it was not a split decision," Paul said, before adding, "Clearly, this guy is getting paid money by Matchroom Boxing."

Paul also claimed that Feldman was paid off by Hearn's Matchroom Boxing in an April fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. Taylor defeated Serrano by split decision.

Hearn has denied the allegations, calling them "outlandishly false." He is suing for damages worth more than $75,000.

Hearn threatened to sue Paul earlier this week, saying the only way he wouldn't file a lawsuit was if he got an apology from the 25-year-old, via MMAFighting.com:

“I hate all that but at the end of the day sometimes you’ve got to teach these people. You’ve got two options really — you can chin him or sue him. I’m not around him, I’m not going to chin him anyways. I hate it but it’s like it’s so idiotic and it’s actually disrespectful to the sport that he knows nothing about.

“Firstly he says ‘why does Eddie Hearn keep using these judges?’ I don’t use any judges. The commission selects all judges and various commissions around the world. By the way, Glenn Feldman is one of the best judges, speak to anyone in the sport. He doesn’t know what he’s talking about. To make those allegations, really it pissed me off and actually upset me. It’s actually led me to take it further.”

Hearn, a British boxing promoter, promotes and has promoted the likes of Joshua, Usyk, Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin. He also promoted Logan Paul's fight against YouTube personality KSI in November 2019.