17-Year-Old Arrested for Alleged Hack Reportedly Related to Grand Theft Auto VI Leaks

Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

City of London police arrested a 17-year-old on suspicion of being responsible for the hacking of Rockstar Games and subsequent leaking of footage from Grand Theft Auto VI.

Tech journalist Matthew Keys reported the 17-year-old, who has not been identified, is believed to be part of the hacking group called "Lapsus$." The arrest is potentially connected to the recent hacking of Uber as well as Rockstar.

Around 50 minutes of rough footage from the upcoming game leaked on GTAForums last week. In posts on the forum, the hacker threatened to leak additional footage and sensitive Rockstar Games information if undisclosed demands were not met.

While the gameplay was far from completed, the leaks did confirm rumors of a playable female character and a return to Vice City, the fictionalized version of Miami. The character, named Lucia, is the first female playable character in Grand Theft Auto history.

Grand Theft Auto VI is arguably the most anticipated game of this console generation. Rockstar has not released a new Grand Theft Auto game since 2013, though they've released several updates and continue to support GTA V.

The development of GTA VI has been beset by several production delays and layoffs at Rockstar Games that leave the game currently without a timetable for release.