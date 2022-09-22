Isiah Jones' Brother Timothy Lyman Charged with Murder in Death of Boxer

AP Photo/Martin Mejia

Professional boxer Isiah Jones, who took first in the 2016 National Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions' middleweight division, was shot and killed on Monday in Detroit. He was 28 years old.

Wayne County, Michigan prosecuting attorney Kym Worthy announced that Jones' older brother, 30-year-old Timothy Lyman, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The shooting allegedly occurred following an argument between Jones and Lyman, who authorities said shot his brother in the face before fleeing the scene at the 9300 block of Stout Street in Detroit. Lyman was arrested two days later and arraigned on Thursday, per Kara Berg of the Detroit News.

Jones' ex-trainer, Roshawn Jones, spoke with Berg after word of the champion boxer's passing broke.

"He had two kids, a boy and a girl, and he needed to support them in any way he can by not being in the streets," Jones said. "So he chose boxing to help him take care of his family."

The trainer also spoke about the boxer's character in comments he made to Brett Kast of 7 Action News.

"Isaiah was a hardworking individual. He was determined," Roshawn Jones said. "He was strong. He was a great father.”

Jones added more about his former pupil.

"He set the tone for everybody. He was the hardest working person in the gym and he's just a great overall guy," Jones said. "He was a great guy, great family man, loved his kids and he did the best he could to provide for his children."

Isiah Jones went 52-2 during his amateur career and 9-7 during his professional stint, per Ryan Songalia of The Ring. He notably fought three times at "The Bubble" in Las Vegas' MGM Grand when Top Rank produced cards for ESPN after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic era. Jones also fought on the Canelo Alvarez-Callum Smith undercard.

Roshawn Jones has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for the boxer's funeral expenses, with anything extra going to his children.