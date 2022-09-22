Celtics' Ime Udoka Reportedly Won't Resign as HC After Alleged Staff Relationship

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka reportedly will not resign from his position while he awaits punishment from the Boston Celtics for having a consensual relationship with a female member of the organization, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Per multiple reports, he is potentially facing punishment and possibly a yearlong suspension.

While the actual details of the situation are unclear, the Celtics' handling of the situation to this point has been seen as suspect by some NBA pundits:

Udoka, 45, was entering his second season as head coach for the Celtics after leading the team to a 51-31 record and a trip to the NBA Finals, where they lost in six games to the Golden State Warriors.

Prior to joining the Celtics he spent time as an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs (2012-13 to 2018-19), Philadelphia 76ers (2019-20) and Brooklyn Nets (2020-21).

He also had a seven-year career in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers (2003-04), New York Knicks (2005-06), Portland Trail Blazers (2006-07) and San Antonio Spurs (2007-08 to 2010-11).

Additionally, he spent time playing professionally overseas in Europe.

Joe Mazzulla, 34, will take over as interim head coach. He has spent the past three years as an assistant coach for the Celtics under both former head coach and current president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and Udoka.