Celtics' Ime Udoka Reportedly Won't Resign as HC After Alleged Staff Relationship

Celtics' Ime Udoka Reportedly Won't Resign as HC After Alleged Staff RelationshipSeptember 22, 2022
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka reportedly will not resign from his position while he awaits punishment from the Boston Celtics for having a consensual relationship with a female member of the organization, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.
Per multiple reports, he is potentially facing punishment and possibly a yearlong suspension.
Celtics coach Ime Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. It's been deemed a violation of franchise's code of conduct.
While the actual details of the situation are unclear, the Celtics' handling of the situation to this point has been seen as suspect by some NBA pundits:
The handling of the Ime Udoka situation has been awful. From it leaking out to the coverage to the rampant speculation and putting people’s names and reputation up while speculation is disgusting and gross. No one needs these details. These are real people in a messed up spot.
Agreed. The initial reporting invited heightened speculation, and that's only been compounded by the team's silence. The longer this drags on, the more it appears the #Celtics and Ime Udoka are headed for a parting, not a hiatus.
Udoka, 45, was entering his second season as head coach for the Celtics after leading the team to a 51-31 record and a trip to the NBA Finals, where they lost in six games to the Golden State Warriors.
Prior to joining the Celtics he spent time as an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs (2012-13 to 2018-19), Philadelphia 76ers (2019-20) and Brooklyn Nets (2020-21).
He also had a seven-year career in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers (2003-04), New York Knicks (2005-06), Portland Trail Blazers (2006-07) and San Antonio Spurs (2007-08 to 2010-11).
Additionally, he spent time playing professionally overseas in Europe.
Joe Mazzulla, 34, will take over as interim head coach. He has spent the past three years as an assistant coach for the Celtics under both former head coach and current president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and Udoka.