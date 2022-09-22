Celtics' Ime Udoka Reportedly Considering Resigning After Alleged Staff Relationship

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has reportedly considered resigning from his position amid allegations that he had a relationship with a female staffer.

According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, the expectation within the Celtics organization is that Udoka will be suspended for the entire 2022-23 season if he doesn't resign first.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was among the first to report on the possibility of a yearlong suspension due to a "consensual relationship" with a female staffer. Wojnarowski added that the Celtics could make an official announcement as early as Thursday.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.