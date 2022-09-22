Utah Student Arrested for Alleged Threat to Blow Up Nuclear Reactor If SDSU Beat Utes

Utah vs. San Diego State (Boyd Ivey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A 21-year-old University of Utah student was arrested Wednesday for allegedly making a threat to blow up a nuclear reactor on campus if the Utes' football team lost Saturday's game to San Diego State.

KSL's Pat Reavy reported a police booking affidavit stated the unnamed woman posted the threat on the Yik Yak app, saying she was "going to detonate the nuclear reactor that is located in the University of Utah causing a mass destruction" if the team lost.

Police also wrote the woman, who remains under investigation for allegedly making a threat of terrorism, is "aware of where the reactor is located and attends class in the same building where the reactor is housed."

The Utes won the game, 35-7.

It's the second time in less than a month the University of Utah campus was the focus of a violence threat on the Yik Yak app.

A 19-year-old male student was arrested Aug. 26 for allegedly making a bomb threat against one of the campus buildings, per Reavy. When questioned, the man said the post was a "joke and said he had no intent to carry out the threat."

There were two other reported bomb threats on the Utah campus this year, one in January and another in May.

The school hasn't released a statement on Saturday's alleged nuclear threat.

Utah plays a road game Saturday against Arizona State before returning to its home stadium, Rice-Eccles Stadium, for an Oct. 1 clash with Oregon State.