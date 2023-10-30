NFL Rumors: Leonard Williams Traded to Seahawks; Giants Get 2nd-Round Pick, More

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

The New York Giants have traded defensive lineman Leonard Williams to the Seattle Seahawks, per Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, who provided the deal's details:

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Connor Hughes of SNY and ESPN's Jordan Raanan gave more insight:



Williams has amassed 21 tackles (13 solo), five quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks in eight games for the 2-6 Giants, who appear unlikely to make the playoffs and rank dead last in the NFL in points per game.

With the Giants playing out the string and Williams in the final year of his contract, a trade made sense as New York builds with an eye toward the future.

Meanwhile, the 5-2 Seahawks find themselves in first place in the NFC West after a 24-20 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Seattle clearly wants to add pieces before the Tuesday trade deadline as the team searches for its second-ever Super Bowl victory.

The 29-year-old Williams is a nine-year NFL veteran who began his career with the New York Jets before the Giants acquired him in a 2019 midseason deal.

The 2015 first-round pick tallied 11.5 sacks in 2020 and added 6.5 sacks in 2021 with a career-high 81 tackles.

Williams was limited to 12 games in 2022 and was seemingly held back by a sprained MCL that he suffered in Week 2. He finished the season with just 2.5 sacks and 45 total tackles.

Durability had rarely been an issue for the 29-year-old, who made all 33 possible regular-season starts in 2020-21 with the Giants and only missed one game in his first seven NFL campaigns.