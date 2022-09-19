Beyond Meat’s Doug Ramsey Arrested for Allegedly Biting Man’s Nose After Arkansas Win

Andy Altenburger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The chief operating officer of Beyond Meat was arrested Saturday after allegedly biting a man's nose in a parking garage near Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

According to C.C. McCandless of KNWA/FOX24, Doug Ramsey was charged with terroristic threatening and third-degree battery.

The alleged incident occurred after Arkansas' 38-27 win over Missouri State.

Per McCandless, Ramsey was attempting to exit the parking garage when the driver of a Subaru made contact with his vehicle's front tire on the passenger side. Witnesses said Ramsey then exited his car and "punched through the back windshield of the Subaru." That led to a physical altercation between Ramsey and the Subaru driver, during which he allegedly bit the person's nose.

CNBC's Amelia Lucas reported neither Ramsey nor a representative for Beyond Meat provided a statement when asked to comment on the matter. University of Arkansas campus police also would not provide a comment to CNBC, "citing an ongoing investigation."

The Razorbacks trailed 17-0 midway through the second quarter Saturday before turning the tables on the Bears. KJ Jefferson threw for 385 yards and two touchdowns in the victory, while Raheim Sanders ran for 167 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries.

With the victory, Arkansas maintained its perfect start (3-0) and remained No. 10 in the AP Top 25 poll.