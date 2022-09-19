Tom Brady Denies Calling Ryan Fitzpatrick 'That Motherf--ker' on 'The Shop'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

There was apparently another source of vexation for Tom Brady when he was examining the NFL free-agent landscape in 2020.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star said Monday on his Let's Go! podcast (via Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times) that Ryan Fitzpatrick was not the "motherf--ker" he referenced in an episode of The Shop.

Brady said on the show one team showed interest when he was unsigned before backing out. That led him to think, "You're sticking with that motherf--ker?"

In an interview recently on the Dan Le Batard Show, Fitzpatrick said he thought he was the quarterback in question (warning: contains profanity):

Fitzpatrick made plenty of sense.

Not only were the Miami Dolphins thought to be an option for Brady in 2020, but a tampering investigation by the NFL revealed how far back their interest in the future Hall of Famer went. The league discovered Miami vice chairman Bruce Beal had impermissible communications with Brady starting in August 2019, when he was still signed with the New England Patriots.

The Dolphins had Fitzpatrick signed for the 2020 season, and he was positioned as the starter when Brady was making his final decision in free agency. Brady signed with the Buccaneers before Miami selected Tua Tagovailoa in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Because of that, you could understand why the 15-time Pro Bowler would be taken aback by Miami withdrawing from contention.

Alas, the mystery remains unsolved. The internet detectives will have to reconnect the dots to figure out who else it could've been.