Eastern Michigan CBB Star Emoni Bates Suspended After Arrest on Gun Charges

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Eastern Michigan basketball player Emoni Bates has been suspended indefinitely after he was arrested Sunday night and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering ID marks on a weapon.

The university announced the suspension in a statement on Monday, via The Detroit News' Carol Thompson and Tony Paul:

"We are aware of a situation involving men's basketball student-athlete Emoni Bates. Eastern Michigan University takes all allegations of this nature very seriously. Per department policy, he has been suspended automatically from practice and playing privileges until the legal process is resolved. Because this is an ongoing legal matter, the University will have no further comment at this time."

According to police, per 7 Action News, Bates was initially pulled over in Washtenaw County, Michigan after failing to stop at an intersection. He was taken into custody after a firearm allegedly was discovered at the traffic stop.

The former Memphis player transferred to Eastern Michigan in June, returning to his hometown of Ypsilanti, Michigan.

Bates was a highly touted recruit throughout his high school career. ESPN's Paul Biancardi. listed him as the No. 1 player in any class when he was just a sophomore in 2019, ahead of future No. 1 draft picks Cade Cunningham and Paolo Banchero.

After reclassifying to the 2021 class, he ended up as the No. 5 overall player in 247Sports composite rankings.

Injuries slowed him down during his first season at Memphis, however, and he averaged just 9.7 points in 18 appearances. The forward decided to transfer after one season, looking to reestablish himself as a star while playing in the Mid-American Conference.

Still just 18 years old, Bates remains an NBA draft prospect and was considered a second-round pick in the first 2023 mock draft by ESPN's Jonathan Givony.