ESPN: Doctor Overseeing Justin Herbert is Being Sued by Tyrod Taylor for Malpractice

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor filed a malpractice lawsuit against Los Angeles Chargers team doctor David S. Gazzaniga after suffering a punctured lung in Gazzaniga's care during the 2020 season.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter reported Taylor filed the suit and is seeking at least $5 million for lost wages.

"As he returned to free agency, he entered as a backup quarterback as opposed to a starting quarterback. The economic difference between a starting quarterback's salary and a backup quarterback salary is at least $5,000,000 and is more than likely much greater," the lawsuit reads. "The exact amount of such past and future loss is unknown to (Taylor) at this time, and he will ask leave of this Court for permission to amend this Complaint to set forth the total amount when ascertained."

Taylor suffered a punctured lung in September 2020 when he was being administered a pain-killing injection to his ribs. The injury ultimately cost Taylor his starting job with the Chargers, with then-rookie Justin Herbert taking over as the starter.

Gazzaniga remains the Chargers' lead doctor and will be in charge of the care given to Herbert as he deals with fractured rib cartilage suffered in Thursday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

