Free-Agent PG Rajon Rondo Reaches Settlement in Assault and Battery Suit

Rajon Rondo (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Rajon Rondo reportedly reached a settlement agreement with Toktam Jorshari, who filed a civil lawsuit for assault and battery after alleging she suffered injuries during a July 2020 altercation with the longtime NBA point guard and his girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald.

TMZ Sports reported Saturday that Jorshari's attorney filed a notice in Los Angeles Court that a settlement was reached between the parties. A judge must formally dismiss the case.

