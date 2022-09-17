X

    Free-Agent PG Rajon Rondo Reaches Settlement in Assault and Battery Suit

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 17, 2022

    Rajon Rondo (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

    Rajon Rondo reportedly reached a settlement agreement with Toktam Jorshari, who filed a civil lawsuit for assault and battery after alleging she suffered injuries during a July 2020 altercation with the longtime NBA point guard and his girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald.

    TMZ Sports reported Saturday that Jorshari's attorney filed a notice in Los Angeles Court that a settlement was reached between the parties. A judge must formally dismiss the case.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information.

