Former Cowboys DB Brandon Carr Arrested on DWI Charge

Ray Carlin/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former NFL cornerback Brandon Carr was arrested early Thursday morning in Collin County, Texas, on a DWI charge.

According to TMZ Sports, the Collin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Carr was arrested at around 2:30 a.m. local time on Thursday and released on bond at 5:30 p.m. that day.

The 36-year-old spent 13 years in the NFL from 2008 to 2020 with the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens.

Kansas City selected Carr in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL draft out of Grand Valley State, and he spent the first four years of his career with the Chiefs before signing a five-year, $50 million contract with the Cowboys in free agency.

Carr then had a three-year run in Baltimore before finishing up his career in 2020 with three appearances for the Cowboys.

All told, Carr appeared in 195 regular-season games and made 192 starts. He registered 703 tackles, 21 interceptions, 138 passes defended, three sacks and nine fumble recoveries, plus he scored two touchdowns on pick-sixes.

Carr also started six playoff games, although he only experienced one playoff win during his career.

The Cowboys released Carr during the 2020 season, and while he has not officially retired from the NFL, he did not play at all last season and has gone unsigned this season as well.