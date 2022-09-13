Pro Bull Rider Ouncie Mitchell Killed at Age 27 in Alleged Domestic Violence Shooting

Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Professional bull rider Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who was better known as "Ouncie Mitchell," died Monday at 27 years old as the result of an alleged domestic violence shooting.

Professional Bull Riders CEO Sean Gleason released the following statement on Facebook:

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing last night of Demetrius Allen, who fans best knew as Ouncie Mitchell, in Salt Lake City. Ouncie was a talented cowboy and a familiar face on the Velocity Tour. He also competed—and won—in the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, whose president Valeria Howard-Cunningham shares our grief. Ouncie got his name because he was born small. He grew up to compete with a huge heart. The PBR organization sincerely extends our own heartfelt condolences to Ouncie’s cousin Ezekiel Mitchell and the entire Mitchell family."

Kolbie Peterson of the Salt Lake Tribune reported the Salt Lake Police Department is investigating the shooting that occurred after midnight Monday.

According to the police, Allen, who was in Salt Lake City to compete in a bull riding event at the Utah State Fair, was at a bar when he got into an argument with the 21-year-old woman he was staying with and whom he was in a relationship with.

He was shot when he went to collect his belongings from her apartment, and he died at the hospital he was transferred to after receiving medical aid outside of the apartment complex.

The woman was booked into jail on suspicion of murder and felony discharge of a firearm.

Allen was from Fresno, Texas, and had three event wins during his PBR career.