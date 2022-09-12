Jermall Charlo's Felony Assault Charge Dropped by Prosecutors

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo reportedly has reached a resolution to his recent legal issues.

According to TMZ Sports, prosecutors plan on dropping the felony charge against Charlo after he was accused of assaulting a family member during an incident last September in Fort Bend County, Texas. He was arrested and charged with felony assault in February.

A spokesperson for the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office told TMZ Sports they filed a motion to dismiss the case on Monday "based on the reason that we cannot prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt."

"Evidence developed in a way that did not support the charge to conclusion," the spokesperson said.

Charlo's attorney released a statement on Monday addressing the matter.

"Nine witnesses came forward to say Charlo never hit his 21-year-old nephew," Kent Schaffer said. "Jermall is very happy. He can concentrate on preparing for his next fight now that this distraction has been removed."

Charlo hasn't fought since June 2021 when he defended his title with a unanimous decision victory over Juan Macias Montiel. It was his fourth successful title defense.

While Charlo can now put his legal issues behind him, his twin brother Jermell is still facing a misdemeanor charge of making a terroristic threat related to the case. Jermell Charlo, who is the undisputed light middleweight champion, is scheduled for a court hearing later this month.