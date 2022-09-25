Report: Mac Jones Feared to Have Tendon And/Or Ligament Damage After Ankle Injury

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and is feared to possibly have tendon and/or ligament damage.

Mike Giardi of NFL Network reported the news after X-rays returned negative, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Jones limped off the field with 1:55 remaining in the fourth quarter after tossing his fifth interception of the season. He was then helped down the tunnel and into the locker room.

The 24-year-old reportedly experienced back spasms after New England's Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins, which forced his post-game press conference to be canceled.

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the next day that the scans on his back came back "normal" and the team would continue to monitor him.

Jones had a disappointing performance in the season opener, finishing 21-of-30 for 213 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He was sacked twice, including a crushing blow on a blindside blitz that caused him to fumble the ball and Miami returned it for a touchdown.

He also sustained a big hit from two Dolphins players, one toward his upper body and one near his legs, on a fourth-quarter play that drew a roughing the passer penalty.

Despite the back ailment, Jones was able to return and play in the team's Week 2 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, throwing for 252 yards and one touchdown against one interception.

The Alabama product was the fourth quarterback selected in the 2021 draft but proved himself to be the best of the bunch. In his rookie year, he was named to the Pro Bowl as an alternate after starting all 17 games and throwing for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while completing 67.6 percent of his passes.

If Jones misses any time, longtime backup Brian Hoyer will take his place under center. The 14-year veteran has thrown for 10,631 yards, 53 touchdowns and 35 interceptions in 75 career games.