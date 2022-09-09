49ers Fan Daniel Luna Suing Rams Over Alleged Attack at SoFi Stadium

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers fan Daniel Luna is suing the Los Angeles Rams after an alleged attack in the Rams' stadium parking lot earlier this year left him in a coma.

According to TMZ Sports, Luna alleges that Bryan Alexis Cifuentes pushed him and then punched him during the second quarter of the NFC Championship Game in January while a group of people watched the game from the parking lot at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Luna added that he was defenseless and became unconscious after getting punched, which resulted in him being put in a medically induced coma. Luna came out of the coma five weeks later in March.

Luna alleges the Rams didn't do enough to prevent the incident from happening, so he is suing the Rams, Cifuentes and others for unspecified damages.

Before allegedly getting punched by Cifuentes, Luna said he "made contact" with Cifuentes from behind and then walked away.

Inglewood Mayor James Butts Jr., who announced the arrest of Cifuentes in February, said at the time that investigators said Luna pushed Cifuentes before Cifuentes pushed and then punched Luna.

Cifuentes was charged with felony assault by means to produce great bodily injury, and he pleaded not guilty to the charge in August. Cifuentes' case is ongoing.

The Rams overcame a 17-7 deficit to defeat the 49ers 20-17 in the NFC Championship Game, and they went on to win the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals.

On Thursday night, the Rams opened the 2022 season with a 31-10 home loss to the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium.