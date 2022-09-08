Chiefs' Frank Clark Pleads No Contest to Gun Charges, Gets 1 Year of Probation

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service on Thursday after he pleaded no contest to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon.

According to the Associated Press, he will need to show proof he completed the sentence when he returns to court in 2023.

The AP noted the sentencing stems from multiple incidents in 2021. The first came when he was arrested in March of that year when police recovered two loaded firearms when he was in a car that was pulled over because it didn't have a license plate.

The second one came three months later when police discovered a gun in his vehicle when he was pulled over for a code violation.

Clark has faced legal issues before and was dismissed from the Michigan football team in college following a 2014 domestic battery arrest. Jack Baer of Yahoo Sports noted he pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct.

What's more, he pleaded guilty to a felony home invasion charge when he admitted he stole a laptop.

Despite the legal issues, the Seattle Seahawks selected Clark with a second-round pick in the 2015 NFL draft. He played four seasons in Seattle and is entering his fourth campaign with the Chiefs in 2022.