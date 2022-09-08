Former Commanders Safety Deshazor Everett Sentenced to House Arrest for Car Crash

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former NFL safety Deshazor Everett has been sentenced to three months of house arrest in connection with the car crash that killed his girlfriend, Olivia Peters, according to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

Everett was initially charged with a felony involuntary manslaughter after the December 2021 crash in which he was driving over twice the posted 45 mph speed limit, but he later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless driving, per TMZ Sports. He could have faced up to one year in jail even with the lesser charge.

The 30-year-old spent seven years with the Washington Commanders after going undrafted out of Texas A&M. He appeared in 89 games during this time, making 17 starts.

In 2021, Everett played 14 games while mostly spending time on special teams.

Everett last played on Dec. 21, two days before the crash that also caused him to be hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries:

The car drove off the road and rolled over while hitting several trees, per ESPN's John Keim. Peters, 29, died at the hospital after the crash.

Everett was released by Washington in March.