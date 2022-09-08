Prospects Willy Fanas, Keiderson Pavon Suing Angels over Alleged Reneged Agreements

Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Two teenage prospects sued the Los Angeles Angels in the Dominican Republic over allegations the team "reneged on verbal agreements to sign them," according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Keiderson Pavon is claiming he agreed to a $1.8 million contract with the Angels when he was 14, per Passan. Willy Fanas, meanwhile, said L.A. agreed to a $425,000 contract when he was 15.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

