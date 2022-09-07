USMNT's Miles Robinson Arrested for Allegedly Refusing to Pay for $5 Shot

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

United States men's national team defender Miles Robinson was arrested at a bar last Saturday and charged with misdemeanor theft by taking, per Jeff Carlisle of ESPN.

According to the report from the Cobb County Police Department, Robinson was accused of taking a shot off a drink tray and refused to pay the $5 for it. The police were called after the bartender at Atlanta PBR alerted management and Robinson allegedly continued to refuse to pay his bill.

Robinson was also given a criminal trespass warning, and he was released on a $150 bond.

According to the report, the police "explained to him that all he had to do was pay his bill and that if he did not pay the bill the manager wanted to press charges for theft. Robinson once again stated all this was over five dollars. Robinson did not indicate that he was going to pay the bill."

Robinson also accused the staff of racism, stating he was the only Black man in the bar.

The 25-year-old plays for the MLS team Atlanta United, which issued a statement following the incident.

"We are aware of a recent misdemeanor arrest involving Miles Robinson," the club said. "We are continuing to gather all information related to the incident and will not have further comment at this time."

The center back had emerged as one of the best defenders in MLS in recent years, earning him an extended opportunity with the United States national team in 2021. After helping the squad win the Gold Cup, he made 11 starts during World Cup qualifying, tied for second on the team.

Robinson later tore his Achilles tendon in May, ending his MLS season after just nine games while likely ruling him out for the World Cup.