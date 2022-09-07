Former WWE Star Velveteen Dream Allegedly Punched, Bit Gym Employee Prior to Arrest

Photo credit: WWE.com

Former WWE star Velveteen Dream was arrested for misdemeanor battery and trespassing on a property after warning in connection to an incident at a gym on Aug. 20 in Orlando, Florida, according to TMZ Sports.

Per TMZ Sports, an employee of the gym told police he instructed Dream, whose real name is Patrick Clark, to leave an area of the gym that was temporarily closed in order to be cleaned.

Clark then allegedly became "irate and argumentative," which prompted the employee to demand he exit the gym altogether. Things escalated from there, with Clark threatening the employee before allegedly punching him in the face and biting him. Police saw bite marks on the employee's "left chest near the left armpit."

TMZ Sports first reported on Clark's arrest on Aug. 30 but was unable to provide details on what led to the charges. The outlet noted it was his second arrest within a week since he had been booked for violating the terms of his probation, allegedly from a previous drug case.

Clark last wrestled in a televised match in December 2020. WWE released him in May 2021 as the company made sweeping roster cuts throughout the year.

His departure followed allegations in April 2020 that he sent an explicit photo to an underage fan, which Clark denied. Another wrestler came forward that August to detail more allegations of misconduct.

Prior to news of his recent arrests surfacing, Clark appeared to push for a possible return to WWE.