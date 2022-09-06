Woman Arrested at Kentucky HC John Calipari's Home; Faces Trespassing Charge, More

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

A woman was arrested at the residence of Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball head coach John Calipari on Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press, university police arrested the woman outside the gate of the residence and charged her with trespassing and six counts of theft of credit cards. The credit card thefts were not related to Calipari.

University representative Kristi Willet said the woman was "looking for someone who does not live at the residence" and that the "incident is not related to Calipari or his family," per Caleb Stultz of the Louisville Courier Journal.

Calipari has been the head coach of the Wildcats since the 2009-10 season following his stints at Massachusetts and Memphis.

He is widely regarded as one of the best coaches in the country and has one national championship, four Final Four appearances, 10 NCAA tournament appearances, six SEC regular-season titles and six SEC tournament championships during his 13 seasons at Kentucky.

Kentucky's 2022-23 schedule is not finalized, but it will face Michigan State, Bellarmine, Michigan, UCLA, Louisville and Kansas in nonconference play.