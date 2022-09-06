X

    TMZ: Ex-Raiders CB Damon Arnette Enters Diversion Program After July Arrest

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 6, 2022

    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    Former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette has reportedly entered a diversion program that will last for three-to-six months, per TMZ Sports.

    The move comes after the 26-year-old was arrested in July and charged with a felony cocaine possession and misdemeanor knowingly driving with a suspended license.

    In the diversion program, he will have to submit to random drug testing, complete a substance abuse evaluation and report monthly, among other conditions. If he completes the program, prosecutors will revisit his charges, per TMZ.

    Arnette was initially a first-round pick in the 2020 draft, appearing in 13 games across two seasons with the Raiders. He was released in Nov. 2021 after making death threats while holding firearms in a video.

    The Miami Dolphins signed him to the practice squad before he signed a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, but he was released in January after being arrested for allegedly threatening a valet. He was charged with five felonies, including two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

    There have been other issues for Arnette, including a lawsuit following a car crash in Oct. 2020. He also allegedly crashed four rental cars within a month during his first year in the NFL, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

    The diversion program could help Arnette get himself back on track while reducing his legal trouble.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.