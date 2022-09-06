TMZ: Ex-Raiders CB Damon Arnette Enters Diversion Program After July Arrest

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette has reportedly entered a diversion program that will last for three-to-six months, per TMZ Sports.

The move comes after the 26-year-old was arrested in July and charged with a felony cocaine possession and misdemeanor knowingly driving with a suspended license.

In the diversion program, he will have to submit to random drug testing, complete a substance abuse evaluation and report monthly, among other conditions. If he completes the program, prosecutors will revisit his charges, per TMZ.

Arnette was initially a first-round pick in the 2020 draft, appearing in 13 games across two seasons with the Raiders. He was released in Nov. 2021 after making death threats while holding firearms in a video.

The Miami Dolphins signed him to the practice squad before he signed a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, but he was released in January after being arrested for allegedly threatening a valet. He was charged with five felonies, including two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

There have been other issues for Arnette, including a lawsuit following a car crash in Oct. 2020. He also allegedly crashed four rental cars within a month during his first year in the NFL, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The diversion program could help Arnette get himself back on track while reducing his legal trouble.