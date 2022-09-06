Former Chiefs Asst. Britt Reid to Plead Guilty to Charges Stemming from 2021 Crash

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is expected to enter a guilty plea in connection to his 2021 car crash that seriously injured a five-year-old girl, according to Mike Coutee of Fox 4 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was charged with felony driving while intoxicated in April 2021. He originally pleaded not guilty to the charge in June.

Police said Reid was traveling 83.9 mph, nearly 20 mph above the speed limit, prior to his Dodge Ram colliding with two cars that had stopped on the side of an entrance ramp to Interstate 435. Prosecutors said he had a blood alcohol concentration of .113 around two hours after the crash.

Five-year-old Ariel Young was among those injured in the crash. Tom Porto, an attorney for the Young family, said in the aftermath the girl will "endure a traumatic brain injury for the rest of her life" and was "functioning like a baby."

In addition to the criminal case against Reid, some wondered about the Chiefs' culpability in the crash. The accident occurred near the team's practice facility, and Reid told police he had consumed two to three drinks and took Adderall prior to getting behind the wheel.

In November 2021, the Chiefs reached an agreement with Young's family to pay for her medical care.

The team declined to renew Reid's contract after it expired in 2021.