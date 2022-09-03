Report: Man Attempted to Enter U.S. Open with Gun, Allegedly Pointed It at Cop

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

A man allegedly attempted to pass through the U.S. Open's security checkpoint with a gun and pointed it at a police officer Saturday afternoon, according to the New York Post.

Per that report, no shots were fired and nobody suffered injuries. Police confirmed that a person was taken into custody "in the vicinity" of the U.S. Open in New York City.

The U.S. Tennis Association also confirmed to the Post that someone was arrested in the parking lot with a gun.

According to that report, "When security personnel confronted the gun-toting man, he allegedly pulled out the weapon and brandished it at a cop before running toward the parking lot."

The U.S. Open began Aug. 23 and is set to run until Sept. 11.

It has already been a memorable tournament, highlighted by what was likely the final match of Serena Williams' career, a third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanović on Friday. Williams announced before the tournament that she was planning to retire.

The U.S. Open will continue Sunday at Flushing Meadows Corona Park with round-of-16 action in the men's draw and third-round matchups on the women's side.