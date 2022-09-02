Packers' Aaron Rodgers Says He's Enjoying Football More Since Doing Ayahuasca

Aaron Rodgers (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Friday he's enjoyed the NFL experience more since he's gone to South America for ayahuasca retreats.

Rodgers discussed the self-love that's emerged from the plant-based psychedelic treatment, and how that's parlayed into his locker room relationships on the Pat McAfee Show:

In August, the four-time NFL MVP told NBC Sports' Peter King he's taken two trips to Peru, first in 2020 and then again this offseason, for what he described as a "beautiful experience."

Ayahuasca includes the ingredient N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), which is a Schedule I drug under United States law, but it's not listed as a prohibited substance or a performance-enhancing drug by the NFL, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

League spokesperson Brian McCarthy confirmed to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Rodgers wouldn't face punishment for ayahuasca use.

The 38-year-old Cal product's play on the field has set the standard at the sport's most important position over the past two years. He's compiled a remarkable 85-9 touchdown-to-interception ratio while helping lead the Packers to a 26-7 record.

There are questions about how Green Bay's offense will perform following the departure of wide receiver Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in March, but having the future Hall of Fame quarterback at the helm lowers the level of concern.

Rodgers and the Packers kick off the new campaign Sept. 11 when they visit U.S. Bank Stadium to battle the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings.