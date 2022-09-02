US Open Tennis 2022 Results: Coco Gauff Win, Andy Murray Loss Headline Friday Scores

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

The third round of the men's and women's singles tournaments at the 2022 U.S. Open kicked off Friday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, and the action did not disappoint.

After defeating world No. 2 Anett Kontaveit in the second round, all eyes will be on the legendary Serena Williams as she looks to continue her run in Flushing with a victory over Alja Tomljanović when the two meet at 7 P.M. ET.

World No. 5 Ons Jabeur highlighted the women's action ahead of Williams' match with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Shelby Rogers, while Matteo Berrettini highlighted the men's action with a 6-4, 6-4, 6 (1)-7, 6-3 win over Andy Murray.

Here's a look at Friday's scores and recaps of the day's biggest results.

Women's Draw Matches and Scores

No. 5 Ons Jabeur def. No. 31 Shelby Rogers: 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

No. 18 Veronika Kudermetova def. Dalma Gálfi: 6-2, 6-0

Zhang Shuai def. Rebecca Marino: 6-2, 6-4

No. 12 CoCo Gauff def. No. 20 Madison Keys: 6-2, 6-3

No. 29 Alison Riske-Amritraj vs. Wang Xiyu: 3:30 P.M. ET

Ludmilla Samsonova vs. Aleksandra Krunić: 4 P.M. ET

Serena Williams vs. Alja Tomljanović: 7 P.M. ET

No. 17 Caroline Garcia vs. Bianca Andreescu: 7 P.M. ET

Men's Draw Matches and Scores

No. 13 Matteo Berrettini def. Andy Murray: 6-4, 6-4, 6 (1)-7, 6-3

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina def. Daniel Elahi Galán: 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4

No. 5 Casper Ruud vs. No. 29 Tommy Paul: 1:35 P.M. ET

No. 27 Karen Khachanov def. Jack Draper: 6-3, 4-6, 6-5 (Walkover)

Pedro Cachín vs. Corentin Moutet: 2 P.M. ET

No. 12 Pablo Carreño Busta vs. No. 18 Alex de Minaur: 5 P.M. ET

No. 1 Daniil Medvedev vs. Wu Yibing: 8:15 P.M. ET

No. 23 Nick Kyrgios vs. J.J. Wolf: 8:15 P.M. ET

No. 5 Ons Jabeur def. No. 31 Shelby Rogers: 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

World No. 5 Ons Jabeur is into the round of 16 after rallying to defeat Shelby Rogers 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Friday at Louis Armstrong Stadium to avoid another top-five ranked upset in the women's tournament this week.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is the only other woman ranked in the top five to get out of the second round. Serena Williams defeated No. 2 Anett Kontaveit; Wang Xiyu defeated No. 3 Maria Sakkari; and Petra Martić defeated No. 4 Paula Badosa.

In the first set of Friday's match, Jabeur got out to a tough 0-2 start before bouncing back to win the next three games and take a 3-2 lead. However, Rogers broke back almost immediately and posted a crucial break at 5-4 to win the set.

The second set went 4-4 until a double-fault by Rogers gave Jabeur a break, and she went on to win 6-4.

In the deciding set, Jabeur took a quick 5-1 lead thanks to a number of unforced errors from Rogers. And while Rogers went on to find her footing to cut into Jabeur's lead, it was too little, too late.

Jabeur will face Veronika Kudermetova in the next round Sunday. It will be her first Round 4 appearance at the U.S. Open.

No. 13 Matteo Berrettini def. Andy Murray: 6-4, 6-4, 6 (1)-7, 6-3

Matteo Berrettini is into the round of 16 after defeating Andy Murray 6-4, 6-4, 6 (1)-7, 6-3 on Friday at Arthur Ashe Stadium, and it was arguably one of the best matches of the day.

Berrettini took a commanding two-set lead before Murray fought back with a tremendous third set that saw the Italian push the Scot to his breaking point. After losing the first point of the tiebreak, Murray rattled off the next seven to win the third set 7-6 (1) and stay alive.

However, the fourth and final set was not kind to Murray. At 3-3, Berrittini went on to win the next three matches of the set to eliminate his opponent and move on.

Berrettini is now on to the fourth round at the U.S. Open for the fourth straight year. His best finish in Queens came when he reached the semifinals in 2019.

The 26-year-old is set to face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the round of 16 on Sunday.

No. 12 Coco Gauff def. No. 20 Madison Keys: 6-2, 6-3

No. 12 Coco Gauff cruised to a 6-2, 6-3 victory over fellow American Madison Keys on Friday at Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach the round of 16 at the US Open for the first time in her career.

The 18-year-old is hitting her form at just the right time as she has failed to drop a set in the U.S. Open women's singles tournament.

Gauff defeated Leolia Jeanjean 6-2, 6-3 in the first round and Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-2, 7-6 (4) in the second round. She'll meet Zhang Shuai in the round of 16 on Sunday.