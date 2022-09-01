Saints' Marcus Maye Arrested on Aggravated Assault with a Firearm Charge

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints strong safety Marcus Maye was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of aggravated assault with a firearm, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

Law enforcement sources from Jefferson Parish confirmed the news to WDSU-TV's Travers Mackel (h/t Fletcher Mackel of WDSU-TV).

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network relayed a statement from Maye's attorney, Eric Hessler, denying the allegation:

Maye, 29, is about to enter his first season with the Saints after playing the first five years of his NFL career with the New York Jets.

Underhill relayed a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office statement regarding the alleged incident, which took place in Metairie, Louisiana.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen was asked about the arrest Thursday and told reporters that the team wouldn't comment until it had more information.

This is the second time Maye has been arrested in the past two years, per Jake Asman of ESPN 97.5 Houston.

Maye, who played free safety for most of his Jets career, is currently set to start at strong safety according to the Saints' latest depth chart.

He signed with the Saints on a three-year, $28.5 million contract this offseason.

New Orleans opens the season on Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Atlanta Falcons.