Baker Mayfield Denies Making 'F--k Them Up' Remark About Browns: 'I Didn't Say It'

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield denies that he said he's going to "f--k" up the Cleveland Browns, his former team, during a Week 1 matchup at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 11.

"Well first, I didn't say it," Mayfield told reporters Wednesday. "...That is not how I phrased it. It's not even what I said, so I'll just leave it at that."

When asked to clarify how he phrased it, Mayfield responded: "I didn't even say anything."

NFL Media's Cynthia Frelund said earlier this week on the Around the NFL podcast that she crossed paths with Mayfield during Carolina's final preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, which is when she claims he said, "I'm gonna f--k them up," in reference to the Browns and their Week 1 matchup.

"I walked up to him," Frelund said, per Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports, "and I'm like, 'Go kick some butt. Especially Week 1.' And he used some expletives. I was like, 'I just hope you're ready.' He's like, 'I'm gonna bleep them up,'" confirming he actually said "f--k them up."

Frelund downplayed the comments in a Twitter post on Tuesday:

Mayfield confirmed Wednesday that he did talk with Frelund, but that she is the one who made the comment and he just agreed with it:

"I talked to her. I mean, I think she addressed it. She said it. Obviously you guys can go back and look at what she said, but all I did was agree and I hope we win. It's pretty plain and simple. I'm competitive. I want to win, and I don't think that should be harped on."

Before Mayfield was able to clarify the situation, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett told Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot that the team was going to use the remarks as "motivation" to start the season off 1-0:

"We've known he has that type of demeanor and that attitude, and for better or for worse, it works for him. And I'm not mad at him using that fire and that chip on his shoulder to help him play to the level he has. He's been successful in what he's done. ... We'll take it and we'll use it, and I'm hoping for a great matchup. I don't think any less of him because he's going out there and doing the same thing he did when he was with us. He's the same guy personally, and maybe we'll see a different Baker when we get on the field. Who knows?"

The Browns selected Mayfield first overall in the 2018 NFL draft out of Oklahoma. He served as the team's starting quarterback for the first four seasons of his career before Cleveland acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans to replace him.

Mayfield will hope to prove himself in Week 1, but it's a long season, and one game isn't going to prove whether the Browns made the right or wrong decision by trading the 27-year-old.