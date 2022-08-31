Montrezl Harrell's Felony Marijuana Trafficking Charge Reduced to Misdemeanor

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Free-agent center Montrezl Harrell had a felony marijuana trafficking charge reduced to a misdemeanor in a Madison County, Kentucky, court on Wednesday.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the charge was changed to a misdemeanor possession charge, and the misdemeanor will be expunged from Harrell's record if he has no legal issues for the next year.

The 28-year-old veteran was initially charged with trafficking less than five pounds of marijuana after police in Richmond, Kentucky, said they found three pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags in Harrell's vehicle during a traffic stop in May.

Wojnarowski added that with Harrell's legal situation now resolved, it should "start to clarify" where he lands ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.

Despite dominating collegiately at Louisville, Harrell dropped to the second round of the 2015 NBA draft as an undersized center at just 6'7".

Harrell has far exceeded his draft status, however, establishing himself as a highly productive player with five teams over the course of his seven-year NBA career.

The talented big man spent the first two years of his NBA career with the Houston Rockets before stints with the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers.

He split last season between the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets after getting traded from the Lakers to the Wiz as part of the Russell Westbrook trade, and then getting moved to Charlotte in February for Ish Smith and Vernon Carey Jr.

In 71 games last season, Harrell averaged 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 64.5 percent from the field. Harrell then became a free agent at the conclusion of the campaign.

Harrell is best known for his effectiveness off the bench, as he has started just 29 of the 458 career regular-season games he has appeared in.

His bench excellence was recognized at the conclusion of the 2019-20 season ,when he was named NBA Sixth Man of the Year after averaging a career-high 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest with the Clippers.

Harrell's numbers dipped during stints with the Lakers, Wizards and Hornets, but he remained a useful player and outperformed his career averages of 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Given the depth he provides and his ability to be an efficient scorer and rebounder off the bench, Harrell shouldn't have much of a problem finding a new NBA home now that he has cleared some significant legal hurdles.