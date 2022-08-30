Officials: Paul Pogba Paid $100K to Extortion Group Including His Brother Mathias

Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba paid €100,000 ($100,000) to a group that attempted to extort him, French officials said Tuesday, per Julien Laurens of ESPN.

The group allegedly includes his brother, Mathias Pogba, and childhood friends from near Paris.

Mathias recently released an Instagram video where he promised to announce "big revelations" about Paul, per Laurens. The situation reportedly stems from a claim that Paul hired a witch doctor to cast a spell on fellow French international Kylian Mbappe.

Paul addressed the issue in a statement Sunday:

"The recent declarations of Mathias Pogba on social media are unfortunately not a surprise. They are coming after threats and attempts of extortion by an organised gang against Paul Pogba.

"This has been referred to the appropriate authorities both in Italy and in France a month ago."

The group had allegedly taken Paul in an armed confrontation in March, demanding €13 million ($13 million), per Zach Lowy of Breaking The Lines. The blackmailers allegedly returned at Manchester United training in April and then again at Juventus training in July after Paul transferred to the Serie A club.

Juventus officials notified authorities, and there has been an ongoing investigation.

According to Laurens, Paul told French authorities the group wanted to discredit him and repeatedly intimidated him as retaliation for not supporting them after he became an international star. Though he said he gave a six-figure sum to the group, it was clearly not enough to end the situation.

The 29-year-old is beginning his second stint with Juventus after spending the previous six years with Manchester United. He also helped France win the World Cup in 2018.

Mathias played professionally in several countries but is now a free agent.