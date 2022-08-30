Finn Balor on Triple H in Charge; Carmella Injury Update; The Usos Make WWE History

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

Balor Comments on Triple H as Head of Creative

Count Finn Balor among those who have a positive outlook regarding Triple H's ascent to head of WWE creative following the retirement of Vince McMahon.

During an interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin (h/t WrestlingInc's Matthew Wilkinson), Balor praised The Game, saying: "He's an incredible communicator of his ideas, and he's very hands-on with everything. Triple H has always been very available for everyone and very present at ringside before the shows."

The Judgment Day member also made it clear that he is happy to take direction from Triple H, saying:

"I am very happy to see he's back, he's healthy, it's going to be an interesting time for the company, for sure. You've still got to go out there and perform and connect with people and sell tickets, sell merch, it's a business and he's a business man. I am trying to do best for the company, so I will do what I am told."

Balor's greatest success in WWE has come under Triple H's direction, as Triple H was primarily responsible for signing him and bringing him to the United States from Japan.

With Triple H in charge of NXT, Balor had two separate and successful reigns as NXT champion with a main roster stint sandwiched in between.

Balor wasn't as successful on the main roster with McMahon in charge, although he was the inaugural universal champion. Balor had to relinquish the title one day later due to injury, however.

The Irish veteran is also a two-time intercontinental champion and one-time United States champion, but he has gotten lost in the shuffle from time to time on the main roster.

That isn't likely to happen with Triple H booking the shows, and current indications are that Balor is in a good spot, as he and Judgment Day teammate Damian Priest are set to face WWE legends Edge and Rey Mysterio in a tag team match at Clash at the Castle on Saturday.

Carmella Provides Injury Update

Carmella gave something of a cryptic update Monday when asked when she would be returning to action.

In her response on Twitter, Carmella noted that she is "still recovering" and isn't sure when she will be back in a WWE ring:

The former SmackDown women's champion has been on the shelf for the past two weeks, as she suffered an apparent injury during a live event match against Bianca Belair and Asuka.

Belair and Carmella seemed to clash heads, resulting in Carmella's removal from the match. She hasn't competed in any televised or non-televised matches since then, although WWE hasn't made any announcements regarding her status.

Carmella's most recent televised match was a Raw Women's Championship match against Belair on the July 18 episode of Raw.

Belair won that match on the heels of Carmella beating Belair by count-out one week earlier and earning a rematch for the title despite falling to The EST at Money in the Bank.

Since Carmella last appeared on WWE programming, Triple H has taken over as head of creative, so it is unclear how that impacts her standing.

Triple H was the one who signed and developed Carmella in NXT, but it was McMahon who booked her to win the first women's Money in the Bank ladder match and ultimately become SmackDown women's champion.

Most of the roster has been utilized consistently during Triple H's tenure, so Carmella should have a role regardless.

Usos Pass 400 Days as Tag Champs

The Usos made WWE history this week, becoming just the third tag team to ever hold championship gold for at least 400 consecutive days.

According to Manik Aftab of Ringside News, The Usos were champions for 404 days as of Monday, placing them in elite company along with Demolition and New Day.

Demolition were WWE world tag team champions for 478 days from 1988 to 1989, while New Day later broke the record by holding the Raw tag team titles for 483 days from 2015 to 2016.

Jimmy and Jey Uso became SmackDown tag team champions on July 18, 2021, when they defeated The Mysterios at Money in the Bank.

The Usos have held the titles ever since, plus they added the Raw Tag Team Championships to the mix when they beat RK-Bro on the May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown.

Given that The Usos became undisputed tag team champions during their reign, it can be argued that The Usos are in the midst of the greatest tag team title run in WWE history.

There is seemingly no imminent end to their title reign in sight, although WWE seems to be slowly building up a team that could beat them down the line.

Sami Zayn is currently aligned with The Usos and The Bloodline, but he showed some compassion for longtime friend Kevin Owens on Monday night's episode of Raw.

The long-term plan seems to be for Zayn and Owens to challenge and perhaps beat The Usos for the title, but the question remains whether that will occur before or after The Usos break New Day's record.

