Barcelona Confirm Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Was Assaulted by Armed Gang at Home

David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was robbed by a gang of armed assailants in the early hours of Monday morning, the club confirmed.

Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens of ESPN reported Aubameyang and his wife were handcuffed and tied up during the robbery, which saw the gang of burglars take expensive jewelry and other items from a safe located in the house.

Neither Aubameyang nor his wife suffered serious injuries.

Burglars have increasingly targeted soccer players in recent years, often pulling off sophisticated robberies worth massive sums. Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski had his €70,000 watch stolen from his car when he stopped to greet fans near the club's training facility.

Aubameyang lives in the same area of Castelldefels as Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, who each use private security firms to protect their homes. Messi was the victim of a robbery at a Paris hotel last year where thieves stole cash and jewelry worth thousands.

Aubameyang signed with Barcelona in February after playing for Arsenal from 2018 until his February departure. He had just returned home from the club's win over Real Valladolid when his home was robbed.