Paul Pogba Responds to Brother Mathias' Threat, Says It Comes After Extortion Attempt

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba said he is the subject of an extortion attempt after his brother, Mathias, promised "big revelations" against the world football star, per Julien Laurens of ESPN.

In an Instagram video posted Sunday, Mathias said he would reveal secrets about Paul and fellow French international Kylian Mbappe.

"The whole world deserves to know certain things so the public can decide if [Paul Pogba] really deserves the admiration, the respect, his place in the France team, if he is a trustful person and worth representing the world's youth, working-class areas and big brands," Mathias said.

Pogba responded to the threats in a statement:

"The recent declarations of Mathias Pogba on social media are unfortunately not a surprise. They are coming after threats and attempts of extortion by an organised gang against Paul Pogba.

"This has been referred to the appropriate authorities both in Italy and in France a month ago."

According to Zach Lowy of Breaking the Lines, Mathias was among gang members who took Paul in an armed confrontation last March and demanded €13 million for discreetly protecting him for 13 years.

Juventus' lawyers eventually notified the police after they showed up at the club's training grounds in July, per Lowy.

Paul spent the past six years with Manchester United before coming to Juventus on a free transfer this summer. It's his second stint with the Serie A club after winning four straight league titles from 2012-13 to 2015-16.

The 29-year-old also helped France win the 2018 World Cup alongside Paris Saint-Germain star Mbappe.

Mathias, 32, has played in several leagues across Europe, but he is currently unsigned after leaving Belfort, a fourth-division team in France.